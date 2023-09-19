Eight electrocuted in seven districts





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor child and a teenager were electrocuted in separate incidents in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

A minor boy was electrocuted in the upazila on Sunday afternoon while pulling out carambolas from a tree. The deceased was identified as Sajjad Mia, 7, son of Mokhles Mia, a resident of Imambari area under Gafargaon Municipality.

Gafargaon Municipality Councillor Faizur Rahman Jibon said Sajjad came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was trying to pick carambolas from a tree nearby the house, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the councillor added.

The incident took place in Badli Village under Moshakhali Union under Pagla Police Station (PS) of the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Jahid, 14, son of Tofazzal Hossain, a resident of the area. He was a ninth grader of Fazlul Haque Adarsha High School.

According to the deceased's family members, Jahid came in contact with a live electric wire when he was cutting down a branch of a tree in the area in the morning. He fell unconscious at that time.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead.

RAJBARI: An electrician was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nure Alam Sikder, 50, son of Anowar Hossain Sikder, hailed from Raipur area under Nalchhity Upazila in Jhalakati District.

According to local sources, Nure Alam came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working in a house at Khankhanapur Railway Station area in the morning. He was critically injured at that time.

He was then rescued and taken to Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajbari Government Railway PS Somnath Basu confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man was electrocuted while building a stage at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) in the city early Saturday.

The incident took place in the central playground on the campus at around 3 am.

The deceased was identified as Ershad Ali, 45, hailed from Sadar Upazila in Kurigram District. He was an electrician by profession.

Mahita PS OC Ruhul Amin said Ershad Ali came in contact with live electricity at early hours while he was working on a stage being setup for a farewell programme for the batch no. 17 of RUET. He was critically injured at that time.

His co-workers rescued him and took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal procedures, the OC added.

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: An easy-bike driver was electrocuted in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 55, son of late Bande Ali Mia, a resident of Sultan Bahadur Miapara Village under Gharialdanga Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abul Kalam came in contact with live electricity at around 11:30 am while he was switching on an electric connection at his bedroom in the house. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

BARISHAL: A construction worker was electrocuted in Banaripara Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Hawlader, 27, son of late Md Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Shakharia Village under Saliabakpur Union in the upazila.

It was known that Yusuf was a mentally-imbalanced man and had been working as an assistant of Tiles Worker Jakir Hossain. However, Yusuf came in contact with live electricity while working in the under construction house of an expatriate in Rayerhat area under Banaripara Municipality, which left him critically injured.

Injured Yusuf was rescued and rushed to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Md Shakhawat, 15, son of Md Farid Uddin, a resident of Hafiz Uddin Bazar area under Romaganj Union.

It was known that Shakhawat came in contact with live electricity in the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenage boy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Sub-Inspector of Lalmohan PS Liton Halder confirmed the incident.

AMTALI, BARGUNA: A housewife was electrocuted in Amtali Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Tuli Begum, 30, wife of Ruhul Amin Shikder, a resident of Nachnapara Village under Amtali Sadar Union in the upazila.

It was known that Tuli Begum, mother of two children, came in contact with live electricity while she was switching on an electric bulb at a room in the house, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Amtali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Eight people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in seven districts- Mymensingh, Rajbari, Rajshahi, Kurigram, Barishal, Bhola and Barguna, recently.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor child and a teenager were electrocuted in separate incidents in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.A minor boy was electrocuted in the upazila on Sunday afternoon while pulling out carambolas from a tree. The deceased was identified as Sajjad Mia, 7, son of Mokhles Mia, a resident of Imambari area under Gafargaon Municipality.Gafargaon Municipality Councillor Faizur Rahman Jibon said Sajjad came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was trying to pick carambolas from a tree nearby the house, which left him critically injured.He was then rescued and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the councillor added.On the other hand, a teenage boy was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The incident took place in Badli Village under Moshakhali Union under Pagla Police Station (PS) of the upazila at around 10 am.The deceased was identified as Jahid, 14, son of Tofazzal Hossain, a resident of the area. He was a ninth grader of Fazlul Haque Adarsha High School.According to the deceased's family members, Jahid came in contact with a live electric wire when he was cutting down a branch of a tree in the area in the morning. He fell unconscious at that time.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead.RAJBARI: An electrician was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Nure Alam Sikder, 50, son of Anowar Hossain Sikder, hailed from Raipur area under Nalchhity Upazila in Jhalakati District.According to local sources, Nure Alam came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working in a house at Khankhanapur Railway Station area in the morning. He was critically injured at that time.He was then rescued and taken to Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajbari Government Railway PS Somnath Basu confirmed the incident.RAJSHAHI: A man was electrocuted while building a stage at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) in the city early Saturday.The incident took place in the central playground on the campus at around 3 am.The deceased was identified as Ershad Ali, 45, hailed from Sadar Upazila in Kurigram District. He was an electrician by profession.Mahita PS OC Ruhul Amin said Ershad Ali came in contact with live electricity at early hours while he was working on a stage being setup for a farewell programme for the batch no. 17 of RUET. He was critically injured at that time.His co-workers rescued him and took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Being informed, police recovered the body.The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal procedures, the OC added.RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: An easy-bike driver was electrocuted in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 55, son of late Bande Ali Mia, a resident of Sultan Bahadur Miapara Village under Gharialdanga Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said Abul Kalam came in contact with live electricity at around 11:30 am while he was switching on an electric connection at his bedroom in the house. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.BARISHAL: A construction worker was electrocuted in Banaripara Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Yusuf Hawlader, 27, son of late Md Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Shakharia Village under Saliabakpur Union in the upazila.It was known that Yusuf was a mentally-imbalanced man and had been working as an assistant of Tiles Worker Jakir Hossain. However, Yusuf came in contact with live electricity while working in the under construction house of an expatriate in Rayerhat area under Banaripara Municipality, which left him critically injured.Injured Yusuf was rescued and rushed to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Md Shakhawat, 15, son of Md Farid Uddin, a resident of Hafiz Uddin Bazar area under Romaganj Union.It was known that Shakhawat came in contact with live electricity in the house, which left him critically injured.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenage boy dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.Sub-Inspector of Lalmohan PS Liton Halder confirmed the incident.AMTALI, BARGUNA: A housewife was electrocuted in Amtali Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Tuli Begum, 30, wife of Ruhul Amin Shikder, a resident of Nachnapara Village under Amtali Sadar Union in the upazila.It was known that Tuli Begum, mother of two children, came in contact with live electricity while she was switching on an electric bulb at a room in the house, which left her critically injured.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Amtali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.