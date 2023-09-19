Video
Home Countryside

World Patient Safety Day Observed

‘Poor people in remote areas need proper medical care’

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Sept 18: World Patient Safety Day -2023 was observed in the district on Sunday.
On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held at Char Dulai Bazlur Rahman Secondary High School. The meeting aimed at improving sexual, reproductive and maternal health.
Under the Newborn Child and Adolescents Health (SRMNCAH) project, the Day was observed by BRED in association with CORE Group (USA).
The function was presided over by Md Monirul Islam, project coordinator of SRMNCAH project.
 Md Shahjahan Ali,  principal of Bazlur Rahman High School, was present as the chief guest.
 Md Amjad Hossain, health inspector of Sujanagar Upazila was present as the special guest.
Speakers said, poor and helpless patients in remote areas do not get proper medical care and are deprived of their rights to health safety.
By making social awareness and providing proper access to government healthcare support, patients and human rights will be protected in these remote areas, they added.
Field organizer A. H. A. Giffari gave the welcome address at the discussion meeting.
After the end of the discussion meeting, an awareness rally was brought out.



