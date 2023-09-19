Three killed, three injured in road mishaps





KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Two people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The accident took place in Shahpur area under Tilagaon Union of the upazila at around 9 pm.

The deceased were identified as Mohorom Mia, 60, a resident of Mobarakpur Village, and Liakat Sarker, 60, of Lohorajpur Village under Tilagaon Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Kamran Mia, 34, son of Abu Mia of Ashraygram area, Soiful, 42, son of Abdul Mannan of Baghal Village, and Nirendra Malakar, 35, of the same union.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The injured persons were rescued and admitted to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

LALMONIRHAT: A local journalist was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in Palli Bidyut area of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Yunus Ali, 44, president of Lalmonirhat Reporters' Unity. He was also the Lalmonirhat Correspondent of Somoyer Konthosor and Swadesh Pratidin, and Grambanglar News.

According to local sources, Yunus Ali was returning to Hatibandha at night riding by a motorcycle after covering Jatiya Party's bi-annual conference held in the district town.

When he reached Palli Bidyut area of the upazila, a goods-laden truck from Burimari hit his motorcycle and ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Locals caught the truck and handed it over to the police.

Aditmari PS OC Mozammel Haque confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, the colleagues of Yunus Ali blocked the highway immediately after the accident, demanding justice and assurance of safe roads, suspending the vehicle movement on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway.

Three people including a local journalist were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Lalmonirhat, in two days.KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Two people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The accident took place in Shahpur area under Tilagaon Union of the upazila at around 9 pm.The deceased were identified as Mohorom Mia, 60, a resident of Mobarakpur Village, and Liakat Sarker, 60, of Lohorajpur Village under Tilagaon Union in the upazila.The injured persons are: Kamran Mia, 34, son of Abu Mia of Ashraygram area, Soiful, 42, son of Abdul Mannan of Baghal Village, and Nirendra Malakar, 35, of the same union.According to local sources, they was returning homes from local Robir Bazar area at night riding on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Shahpur area under Tilagaon Union at around 9 pm, which left the auto-rickshaw driver Mohorom Mia and one of the passengers Liakat Sarker dead on the spot and three others seriously injured.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.The injured persons were rescued and admitted to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.LALMONIRHAT: A local journalist was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.The accident took place in Palli Bidyut area of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Yunus Ali, 44, president of Lalmonirhat Reporters' Unity. He was also the Lalmonirhat Correspondent of Somoyer Konthosor and Swadesh Pratidin, and Grambanglar News.According to local sources, Yunus Ali was returning to Hatibandha at night riding by a motorcycle after covering Jatiya Party's bi-annual conference held in the district town.When he reached Palli Bidyut area of the upazila, a goods-laden truck from Burimari hit his motorcycle and ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.Locals caught the truck and handed it over to the police.Aditmari PS OC Mozammel Haque confirmed the incident.Meanwhile, the colleagues of Yunus Ali blocked the highway immediately after the accident, demanding justice and assurance of safe roads, suspending the vehicle movement on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway.