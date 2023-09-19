Three nabbed with liquor in Bandarban





The arrested persons are: Md Liton, 30, of Anwara Police Station (PS) area in Chattogram; and Md Rana, 21, of Kuhalang Union, and Mangsai, 35, of Sualak Union in Bandarban.

According to APBn sources, on information, a team of the force conducted a drive in Majherpara area under Suyalak Union at around 6:30 am, and arrested the trio along with the liquor worth about Tk 2.29 lakh.

Another drug dealer, named Md Ismail, 30, managed to flee the scene after sensing presence of the team at that time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bandarban Sadar Police Station in this regard.



Commander of 2 APBn Additional DIG Ali Ahmed Khan confirmed the matter.