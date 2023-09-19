

Prisoners deprived of voting rights in Bangladesh



They can't cast their votes in either national elections or local government elections.



At present, there are 68 jails including 13 central jails and 55 district jails in Bangladesh. On an average, 77,000 prisoners both convicted and detained, are staying in jails. Of them, most of them are adult and above 18.

Over the 52 years of independence, the issue of the voting rights of prisoners was not taken into account with due importance. About 39, 27,000 voters in imprisonment could not participate in the democratic exercise. According to the jail code, there is a provision of casting postal vote, but this is not practised in the country.



Women activist Khaleda Akter Hena, organizing secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad-Pirojpur District Unit said, the voting right is a constitutional right of a citizen.



"According to the law, every citizen should come under voting rights in our democratic society," she added.



District Election Officer Md Mizanur Rahman said, "According to our electoral law, there is a provision of issuing postal ballot. But the process is complex and lengthily. A petitioner have to apply for issuing ballot paper to the returning officer from jail. After casting vote, the paper has to be attested by a gazetted officer. After verification, the vote becomes valid."



Former election commissioner of the Election Commission (EC) Brigadier General (Rtd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain in a recent training organized for journalists said, if any prisoner can take part in both local and general elections as a candidate, every prisoner should come to cast their votes.



In 2007 EC, with support of Bangladesh Army, prepared a voters' list along with prisoner's photography; polling booths can be set up at jails, he maintained.



To strengthen democracy and ensure democratic rights, all stakeholders should come under the election process like developed and democratic countries, he added.



He further said, a good number of voters should not be deprived of voting rights.



Ahead of the next general election, the EC should come forward to address this important issue, the former election commissioner maintained.



