Netanyahu to meet Elon Musk during US visit

WASHINGTON, Sept 18: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he will meet tech tycoon Elon Musk to discuss artificial intelligence, kicking off his trip to the United States for the UN General Assembly this week.

"I will start this visit in California where I intend to meet the current leader of the most dramatic development in the new age and perhaps in general, Elon Musk," Netanyahu posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which Musk owns.

"I will discuss artificial intelligence with him and I will also work toward encouraging him to invest in Israel in the coming years. He is, to a large degree, paving the way that will change the face of humanity and also the face of the State of Israel," he said before his departure for the United States.

The rapid development of AI since last year has highlighted the dangers and potential of the technology, with chatbot ChatGPT, for instance, demonstrating an ability to generate essays and conversations from the briefest of prompts.


