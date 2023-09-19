Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Netanyahu to meet Elon Musk during US visit

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

WASHINGTON, Sept 18: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he will meet tech tycoon Elon Musk to discuss artificial intelligence, kicking off his trip to the United States for the UN General Assembly this week.
"I will start this visit in California where I intend to meet the current leader of the most dramatic development in the new age and perhaps in general, Elon Musk," Netanyahu posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which Musk owns.
"I will discuss artificial intelligence with him and I will also work toward encouraging him to invest in Israel in the coming years. He is, to a large degree, paving the way that will change the face of humanity and also the face of the State of Israel," he said before his departure for the United States.
The rapid development of AI since last year has highlighted the dangers and potential of the technology, with chatbot ChatGPT, for instance, demonstrating an ability to generate essays and conversations from the briefest of prompts.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Netanyahu to meet Elon Musk during US visit
Georgia accuses Ukrainian official of plotting coup
One in 10 Japanese are older than 80
Ukraine says will sue Poland, Hungary and Slovakia over food import bans
Russia lashes Ukraine at top UN court in 'genocide' case
UN meet looks to salvage promises on helping world's poorest
Blinken to meet China VP in latest high-level contact
Prepare for a long war in Ukraine: NATO chief


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft