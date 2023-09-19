Video
Sylhet to host Test match after 5 years

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is all set to host a Test match after five years.

This was revealed during a press conference on Monday as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced Dutch Bangla Bank as the title sponsor for the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday.

The three ODIs will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mipur on September 21, 23 and 26. All of the matches will be a day-night affair and start at 2:00pm.

Both of the sides announced the team for the series, keeping their most of the first choice players in rest.

The Kiwis will visit here again to play a two-match Test series after the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The first Test between the two sides will be held in Sylhet from November 28 while the second Test is slated from December 6 in Mirpur.

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium was inaugurated as the seventh Test venue in 2018 with the match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. However, the hosts lost the Test to Zimbabwe by 151 runs.     �BSS



