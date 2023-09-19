Optimist juniors leave for Vietnam Monday







Previously, Bangladesh played in the top eight round of the under-16 girls' tournament twice, in 2017 and 2019. The 2021 event was not held due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Recently, Bangladesh passed the first qualifying stage in April by being the champion of the group. The group champions of the first round are now set to play the second round of the qualifiers.

In the second round, Bangladesh will have to face Australia, Philippines, and host Vietnam.



The topper of the group will get to play the final round. Bangladesh is hopeful to play the final round for the third time.

Bangladesh skipper Ruma Akter, while talking to the media, said, "We want to win all three matches and qualify to the final round. Please, pray for us."



However, coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu was cautious about making any promises. He said, "All three of our opponents are better than us, in ranking and strength. But we will definitely try and give our best there."



The juniors in red and green outfits will play their first match against Vietnam. Bangladesh coach said that his team is targeting to begin the tournament with a win.



