

Ticket price for New Zealand ODIs revealed



The lowest price of the ticket is Tk. 200 while the highest price is Tk. 1500. The fans can purchase the ticket at Tk. 200 if they want to watch the game from Eastern gallery. Grand Stand's ticket is fixed at highest Tk. 1500.



Apart from those two galleries, the VIP stand ticket is set at Tk. 1000 while the club house (Shaheed Mushtaque and Shaheed Jewel Stand) ticket rate is Tk. 500. North and South Stand ticket can be purchased at Tk. 3000.

The tickets will be found at Shaheed Sohrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur. The ticket will go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday) from 9.30 AM to 5 PM.



The three ODIs will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mipur on September 21, 23 and 26. All of the matches will be a day-night affair and start at 2 PM.



Meanwhile, online tickets for the ODI Series in Dhaka are now available. One can only book his/her ticket one day before the match day, visiting https://ticket.tigercricket.com.bd/ to complete the registration Online Tickets for the first ODI will be available on the BCB official website (www.tigercricket.com.bd) from 9 am (Tuesday) to 9 am (Wednesday).



Registration must be completed with a valid NID and mobile number in order to buy an online ticket. A maximum of two tickets can be purchased online against a registered account.



Tickets purchased online should be collected physically from the following designated ticket booth by presenting the online Ticket Code and NID.



Online Ticket Collection Booth: Ticket Counter Near Gate 1, SBNCS.



Online Ticket Collection Time: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm on the previous day of the match and on match day.



Ticket Price

Grand Stand: Tk. 1500

VIP Stand: Tk. 1000

Club House: Tk. 500 North and South Stand: Tk. 300

Eastern Stand: Tk. 200 �BSS



