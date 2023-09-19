Arsenal boss Arteta could use in-game keeper rotation







LIVERPOOL, SEPT 18: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he could substitute his goalkeeper in the middle of a match in the future if the situation demands a tactical change.Arteta gave David Raya his debut in Sunday's 1-0 win against Everton after dropping England keeper Aaron Ramsdale.The Spaniard, signed on loan from Brentford recently, was rarely tested by woeful Everton before Leandro Trossard's second-half strike sealed Arsenal's first win at Goodison Park in six year.Defending his decision to start with Raya, Arteta said: "The same rationale about why Fabio (Vieira) played here or Eddie (Nketiah) or Gabriel Jesus."I haven't had a single question on why Gabriel Jesus didn't start. He has won more trophies than anybody else, including me, in that dressing room." �AFP