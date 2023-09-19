13000 people join universal pension scheme on one month







Out of this, the highest contribution has been deposited in the Pragati scheme, the least in the Pravasi scheme. Work is now in progress to make rules for safe investment of these contributions accumulated in the pension scheme.



According to data of the National Pension Authority, a total of 12,972 people have subscribed the pension scheme in one month after its launch on August 17 till September 17.

According to data provided by the pension scheme authorities, the highest number of subscribers have contributed to Pragati scheme. Their number is 6,194 which is almost half of the total customers (47.74 per cent).



They contributed Tk 4.5 crore. About 398 people or the lowest have become customers in expatriate group which is only 3.06 per cent of the total customers. They deposited Tk 82.25 lakh.



Pragati Scheme is basically a category of pension intended for employees of private companies. They are most advanced in terms of contributions. On the other hand expatriate scheme received least response.



Suraksha scheme has the second highest number of subscribers. It has been introduced for people working in informal sector or engaged in self-employment, such as farmers, rickshaw pullers, laborers, blacksmiths, potters, fishermen, weavers etc.



Five thousand and 20 people have subscribed the scheme, which is more than one-third of the total subscribers (38.69 per cent). The amount of subscription submitted by these customers is Tk 2.56 crore.



On the other hand, there is an equality scheme for the people living below the poverty line. 1,360 people have become customers under this scheme. Their number is 10.48 per cent of total pension scheme subscribers. They have submitted a contribution of Tk 22.22 lakh.



The amount of money deposited by subscriber in this scheme will be equally deposited by the government as contribution.



When asked where the money in the pension scheme will be invested, pension authority member Golam Mostafa said, "So far we have decided to buy government treasury bonds. The safest investment is in investment in government treasury bonds. This money never dies; because, governments never go bankrupt."



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the pension scheme on August 17. It was launched with four schemes - immigration, progress, protection and equality for people of different classes. However, the management system, administrative system, investment policy and investment team of the pension scheme have not yet been finalized.

In the first month of launching the universal pension scheme, about 13,000 people have come under the four schemes. They deposited more than Tk 7.5 crore against their policies.Out of this, the highest contribution has been deposited in the Pragati scheme, the least in the Pravasi scheme. Work is now in progress to make rules for safe investment of these contributions accumulated in the pension scheme.According to data of the National Pension Authority, a total of 12,972 people have subscribed the pension scheme in one month after its launch on August 17 till September 17.According to data provided by the pension scheme authorities, the highest number of subscribers have contributed to Pragati scheme. Their number is 6,194 which is almost half of the total customers (47.74 per cent).They contributed Tk 4.5 crore. About 398 people or the lowest have become customers in expatriate group which is only 3.06 per cent of the total customers. They deposited Tk 82.25 lakh.Pragati Scheme is basically a category of pension intended for employees of private companies. They are most advanced in terms of contributions. On the other hand expatriate scheme received least response.Suraksha scheme has the second highest number of subscribers. It has been introduced for people working in informal sector or engaged in self-employment, such as farmers, rickshaw pullers, laborers, blacksmiths, potters, fishermen, weavers etc.Five thousand and 20 people have subscribed the scheme, which is more than one-third of the total subscribers (38.69 per cent). The amount of subscription submitted by these customers is Tk 2.56 crore.On the other hand, there is an equality scheme for the people living below the poverty line. 1,360 people have become customers under this scheme. Their number is 10.48 per cent of total pension scheme subscribers. They have submitted a contribution of Tk 22.22 lakh.The amount of money deposited by subscriber in this scheme will be equally deposited by the government as contribution.When asked where the money in the pension scheme will be invested, pension authority member Golam Mostafa said, "So far we have decided to buy government treasury bonds. The safest investment is in investment in government treasury bonds. This money never dies; because, governments never go bankrupt."Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the pension scheme on August 17. It was launched with four schemes - immigration, progress, protection and equality for people of different classes. However, the management system, administrative system, investment policy and investment team of the pension scheme have not yet been finalized.