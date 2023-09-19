With induction of 2 more, BD now has 202 green RMG factories







On Sunday, the ready-made clothing factory owners of BGMEA, informed about the receipt of certificates for two new factories.



Green factories have special features of environmental safety, fire protection, hygienic standard and other eco-friendly fixtures that matters to buyer. Bangladesh now get more orders as global brands like it best President of BGMEA Faruque Hasan said the number of green certified factories has reached 202 while applications of several others are at different stage of accreditation. He hopes they will add to the number of more green factories in Bangladesh.

The first eco-friendly green factory journey in the country started in 2012 with initiative by clothing industry entrepreneur Sajjadur Rahman Mridha. The factory established in Ishwardi EPZ of Pabna is 'Vintage Denim Studio.'



Among 200 green factories, there are 73 platinum, 115 gold, 10 silver and four certified. The total number of green factories stands at 202. Bangladesh is home to some of the best factories in the world, 13 of the top 15 lead green factories in the world are located in Bangladesh.



