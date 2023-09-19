Video
Visa honours 32 payment industry leaders in BD

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Correspondent

Visa, the global leader in digital payments, recently held the Visa Leadership Conclave 2023, under the theme of 'Towards a Cashless, Smart Bangladesh'.

Through this exclusive annual platform, Visa felicitated its partners - banks, fintech, merchants and other members of the ecosystem - for their contribution to digital payments in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Visa Leadership Conclave brings together innovators, thinkers, and leaders to engage, discuss and share knowledge of the payments industry. This year, it focused on how developments in the industry have led to greater digital adoption and what more could be done to accelerate the growth of digital payments.
On this occasion, Soumya Basu, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa, commented, "We are delighted to host the Visa Leadership Conclave 2023 and showcase the valuable contributions our partners make to the business, the payments ecosystem and the nation. I congratulate all those who won Excellence awards in Consumer Payments, Commercial and Money Movement Solutions and Value-Added Services. Their achievements portray how we can promote an advanced, cashless society through deep partnerships and collaboration, and we look forward to fortifying this in the coming years."

The Conclave was held at Sheraton Dhaka. The awards were presented for excellence in various categories including issuance and acquiring, cross-border payments, product innovation, fintech partnerships, Cybersource and Value-Added Services.

The award winners are - Islami Bank Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Meghna Bank, Eastern Bank, BRAC Bank, Aarong, Daraz, bKash, IT Consultants Limited (ITCL), The City Bank, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), Software Shop Limited (SSL) Wireless, Southeast Bank, United Commercial Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, The Premier Bank, Dhaka Bank, Nagad, and Dutch Bangla Bank.

M.A. Mannan, Member of Parliament, Ministry of Planning, People's Republic of Bangladesh, graced the Visa Leadership Conclave 2023 as the Chief Guest and Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank, was the guest of honor in the ceremony. Soumya Basu, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa, attended the event along with the entire Visa team and other issuers and acquirers of Bangladesh.

As a network working for everyone, Visa has partnered with leading banks, MFS (mobile financial services), fintechs and merchants to help transform Bangladesh into a cashless, digital-first society, in line with the Bangladesh Bank initiative for the nation to become cashless by 2027.




