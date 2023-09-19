FBCCI urges BB to caution against hiking interest rate





A delegation of the apex chamber body led by its President Mahbubul Alam made the request in a meeting with Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at the central bank headquarters on Monday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the FBCCI chief said the interest rate on loans continues to rise after the withdrawal of the rate cap.

In June, the central bank scrapped the interest rate ceiling and adopted a new interest rate regime, which came into effect on July 1.

Under the new interest rate-setting system, the lending rate for banks will be determined at SMART (six-month moving average interest rate) plus a margin of up to 3 percent.

"We are very concerned about the rising interest rate. Thus, we sought cooperation from Bangladesh Bank so that it does not increase too much," Alam said. He said businesses are finding it difficult to open letters of credit (LCs) as they are not getting the American dollar at Tk 110, a rate fixed by the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB).

Although a number of importers are getting dollar at the fixed rate, many others are being compelled to cough up an additional amount to open the LCs, he added.

Md Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson of the BB, said businessmen expressed their concerns about the interest rate. The governor assured them that the interest would not rise much, he added.

