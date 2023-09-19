Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

16 get ICC WC tickets recharging mobile thru bKash till now

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Desk

16 get ICC WC tickets recharging mobile thru bKash till now

16 get ICC WC tickets recharging mobile thru bKash till now

Till now, 16 customers have won the tickets to watch ICC World Cup Cricket 2023 matches directly from the stadium by making the highest number of Tk50 or Tk100 mobile recharge to any operator through bKash.

The winners of the campaign received vouchers for airfare and hotel accommodation apart from the match tickets. In the five week campaign, a total of 40 customers will get the chance to win tickets to the world cup, says a press release.

bKash's EVP and Head of Brand Ashraf Ull Bari handed over the prize vouchers among the winners at the bKash head office recently where other senior officials of bKash were also present.

bKash initiated the campaign to let the customers watch live matches of the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled in India next October. The campaign was launched on 20 August 2023 to continue till 23 September 2023.

During this five week campaign, a total of 40 customers, eight each week, will get the chance to win tickets by making the highest number of Tk50 or Tk100 mobile recharge to any operator through bKash.

The winners of second week are- Tushar Kumar Saha, Md Aminul Hoque, Mohammad Abdul Wadud, RKM Mohsenuzzaman, Rafiqul Islam, Liton Hawlader, Ruhul Amin, a Md Imran Hasan. Meanwhile, two winners from the first week - Shariful Islam and Parag Barua - also received their prizes with them. Previously, six winners from the first week have already received their prizes.

Alongside the match tickets, the winners are also receiving vouchers for air tickets and hotel accommodation for two days. A customer can only win once during the campaign period.

Customers with the highest number of Tk50 mobile recharges will be considered for Bangladesh vs Pakistan match tickets while customers with the highest number of Tk100 mobile recharges will be considered for semi-final and final match tickets.

The daily limit for mobile recharges through bKash is 50 times and the monthly limit is 1,500 times.

It should be noted that winners of each week will only be contacted directly through bKash's official channel (bKash Helpline 16247). If the highest number of recharges is the same for multiple customers, the fastest recharge will be considered.

Customers can recharge phone numbers through bKash app or dialling *247#. The details of the campaign can be found in social media pages of bKash as well as at its website - https://www.bkash.com/en/page/bkash-wc2023.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


13000 people join universal pension scheme on one month
With induction of 2 more, BD now has 202 green RMG factories
3 defunct airlines owe CAAB Tk 1,192cr
Brac, Silatech to make 684,000 youths self employed in BD
Visa honours 32 payment industry leaders in BD
FBCCI urges BB to caution against hiking interest rate
Rancon FC hands over CK Tower at Halishahar in Ctg
Startups with electric vans race to fill demand for zero-emissions delivery


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft