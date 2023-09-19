

CPT distributes sewing machines



Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) and Union Bank Chairman Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin FCA, FCMA were present as the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release.



Consul of Russian Federation Architect Ashiq Imran and former Chairman of IEB Engineer Monzare Khorshed Alam were present as special guests. Chairman of CPT Iskandar Ali Chowdhury presided over the event. Around 25 women were given sewing machines on the occasion.

In the speech of the chief guest Dr. Salim expressed gratitude to the Executive Director of CPT Sirajul Karim Manik and others for arranging the event.



Dr. Salim said by distributing 25 sewing machines, CPT basically fulfilled the great vow of making 25 families self-reliant. As a result, at least one hundred people of the society will be benefited directly.



In this context, Dr. Salim called on everyone to participate in such efforts of any welfare organisation including CPT in the future. He also congratulated all those who received lifetime honours in the event.



