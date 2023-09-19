

IFIL holds Board meeting



IFIL Chairman of the Board of Directors K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty presided over the meeting, says a press release.



Among others, Vice Chairmen Shibbir Mahmud and Anis Salahuddin Ahmad, Audit Committee Chairman A. K. M. Shahidul Haque, Directors Hossain Mahmud, Afzalur Rahman, Mrs. Julia Rahman, Asgar Haider, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.

