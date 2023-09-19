Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil rises on supply concerns, China demand recovery

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

SINGAPORE, Sept 1: Oil prices rose for a third straight session on Monday, buoyed by forecasts of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended cuts and on optimism of a demand recovery in China, the world's top crude importer.

Brent crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $94.32 a barrel by 0253 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $91.30 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 0.6 percent.

"China's stimulus policy, resilient US economic data, and OPEC+'s ongoing output cuts are the bullish factors that support the oil market's upside movement," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said, referring to a reserve ratio cut by China's central bank last week to boost liquidity and support its economy.

Traders will be watching decisions and commentary by central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, this week on interest rate policies, and key economic data out of China.

Brent and WTI have climbed for three consecutive weeks to touch their highest levels since November and are on track for their biggest quarterly increase since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the first quarter of 2022.

The Saudi and Russian output cuts could push the market into a 2 million barrels per day (bpd) deficit in the fourth quarter, and a subsequent drawdown in inventories could leave the market exposed to further price spikes in 2024, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts to the end of the year as part of the OPEC+ group's plans, and as Chinese refineries ramped up output, driven by strong export margins.

"It seems like prices will easily find a home above the $90 a barrel level, which means the focus might shift to the demand outlook from the world's two largest economies," said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

Global oil demand growth is on track to hit 2.1 million bpd, ANZ said, in line with forecasts from the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).    �Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


13000 people join universal pension scheme on one month
With induction of 2 more, BD now has 202 green RMG factories
3 defunct airlines owe CAAB Tk 1,192cr
Brac, Silatech to make 684,000 youths self employed in BD
Visa honours 32 payment industry leaders in BD
FBCCI urges BB to caution against hiking interest rate
Rancon FC hands over CK Tower at Halishahar in Ctg
Startups with electric vans race to fill demand for zero-emissions delivery


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft