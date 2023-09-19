Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 3.1pc in Q2

COLOMBO, Sept 18: Sri Lanka's economy shrank 3.1 percent in the April-June quarter, official data showed on Friday, as the country struggles to claw out of its worst financial crisis in decades.

The downturn was driven by high inflation, a depreciating currency and lower purchasing power, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The agriculture sector grew 3.6 percent from a year earlier, but output from industries contracted 11.5 percent and services dropped 0.8 percent, the department said. Sri Lanka's central bank projects that gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by 2 percent this year, having contracted 7.8 percent in 2022, after the island's economy fell into a severe foreign exchange crisis that decimated growth. �Reuters



