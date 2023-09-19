Video
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023
Business

One can follow 3 steps with Nagad to win iPhone 15

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Nagad, a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come up with an exciting offer for gadget lovers to follow three steps, suggested by star cricketers Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad on their respective Facebook pages, and win newly launched iPhone 15.  
The MFS recently launched a unique campaign titled "One, Two, Three: iPhone 15" - the first of its kind in Bangladesh - to give its customers a chance to get hold of this exciting phone from their favourite cricketers. The campaign will continue until further notice, says a press release.
Tamim and Riyad made the announcement of this campaign through Facebook posts on their verified pages, having tagged Nagad's page.
To stand an opportunity to get an iPhone 15 handset from Tamim Iqbal, firstly, a customer needs to add BDT 3,500 or more to his or her Nagad wallet from banks or cards. Secondly, they will have to click on the submission link given in the caption of Tamim's Facebook post and register their Nagad wallet number. Thirdly, they have to share the post as a public post.
Likewise, to win another iPhone 15 and receive it from Mahmudullah Riyad, firstly, a customer will have to recharge BDT 50 or more to their mobile numbers, then they need to click on the submission link given in the comment section of Riyad's Facebook post and register their Nagad wallet number. Thirdly, they have to share the post as a public post.
At the end of the campaign, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad will announce the names of the winner through random selection and hand them over iPhone 15 handsets.
Talking about the iPhone giveaway offer, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Ltd, said, "We're not just promoting digital transactions; we're trying to create a digital lifestyle. Our latest iPhone giveaway offer is a symbol of our commitment to making cashless transactions not only convenient but also enjoyable."
"Through different campaigns, we are trying to incentivise and encourage more people to make the shift towards digital payments, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience for all," he added.



