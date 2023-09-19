Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BMAMA members meet newly elected FBCCI President

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Desk

BMAMA members meet newly elected FBCCI President

BMAMA members meet newly elected FBCCI President

BMAMA President Matiur Rahman, who is also the chairman of Uttara Motors, along with other members of the organisation, paid a courtesy call on the newly elected FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam recently, says a press release.

The BMAMA (Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers and Manufecturers Association) delegation also included Biplob Kumar Roy, executive officer of TVS Auto Bangladesh Limited; Shigeru Matsuzaki, MD and CEO, Bangladesh Honda Private Ltd; Mohiuddin Ahmed, MD of Rupsha Trading Corp; Kawsar Ahmed, director Rupsha Trading; Shamsul Bashar, director of Rasel Industries; and Mohammad Saiful Islam GM, ACI Motors Ltd.

During the visit they discussed various issues related to business. The BMAMA president on behalf of the associations thanked the newly elected FBCCI President and hoped that under his strong leadership, the country's top business organization would become more vibrant and create a conducive environment for businessmen.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


13000 people join universal pension scheme on one month
With induction of 2 more, BD now has 202 green RMG factories
3 defunct airlines owe CAAB Tk 1,192cr
Brac, Silatech to make 684,000 youths self employed in BD
Visa honours 32 payment industry leaders in BD
FBCCI urges BB to caution against hiking interest rate
Rancon FC hands over CK Tower at Halishahar in Ctg
Startups with electric vans race to fill demand for zero-emissions delivery


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft