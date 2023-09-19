Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Unilever BD wins ACCA approval for quality staff training

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Desk

Unilever BD wins ACCA approval for quality staff training

Unilever BD wins ACCA approval for quality staff training

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Global has confirmed that Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has met the quality criteria for the Award of Approved Employer Trainee Development in the platinum category.

ACCA's rigorous scheme recognises and rewards employers' quality staff training and development and plays a key role in supporting and developing the human resource skills needed for a flexible learning experience, says a press release.

This means that all the employees of Unilever who are registered as students with ACCA will receive valuable support to help them successfully complete the ACCA examinations and gain practical experience that enables them to acquire the range of competencies required of finance and accounting professionals in business today.

The Approved Employer - Trainee Development will also allow UBL to join the Global Virtual Career Fairs, place free job advertising and logo in ACCA Careers, avail special pricing in ACCA Learning certificates as well as access global webinars and CPDs along with ACCA's Professional Insights (research) resources and Newsletter. 

A celebration ceremony along with an extensive session on external collaboration was held in the UBL corporate office. The award was received by Ms Zinnia Huq, Finance Director, UBL.

The finance teams from both the corporate office and the factory office was present in the session. Ms. Zinnia Huq the Finance Director encouraged the team to make the best out of the ACCA resources. ACCA on the other hand thinks win-win while working with employers and as per them, the objective of working on employer relationships is to establish a good channel between demand and supply.

"This is a great occasion and a milestone for ACCA Bangladesh that we are going to create such a win-win relationship with Unilever Bangladesh Limited through this scheme. I would thank the leadership team of Unilever Bangladesh Limited for their farsighted approach", - said Mrs Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Head of ACCA Bangladesh.

Four of the ACCA members who are already currently employed at Unilever shared their ACCA journey and emphasised the benefits of the qualification and how the qualification helped them grow in their respective professions.

Unilever focuses on developing a capable and skilled workforce and on nurturing business growth in the FMCG sector. These synergies make ACCA a natural finance learning partner for the organisation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


13000 people join universal pension scheme on one month
With induction of 2 more, BD now has 202 green RMG factories
3 defunct airlines owe CAAB Tk 1,192cr
Brac, Silatech to make 684,000 youths self employed in BD
Visa honours 32 payment industry leaders in BD
FBCCI urges BB to caution against hiking interest rate
Rancon FC hands over CK Tower at Halishahar in Ctg
Startups with electric vans race to fill demand for zero-emissions delivery


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft