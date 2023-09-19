Unilever BD wins ACCA approval for quality staff training

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Global has confirmed that Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has met the quality criteria for the Award of Approved Employer Trainee Development in the platinum category.





ACCA's rigorous scheme recognises and rewards employers' quality staff training and development and plays a key role in supporting and developing the human resource skills needed for a flexible learning experience, says a press release.







This means that all the employees of Unilever who are registered as students with ACCA will receive valuable support to help them successfully complete the ACCA examinations and gain practical experience that enables them to acquire the range of competencies required of finance and accounting professionals in business today.





The Approved Employer - Trainee Development will also allow UBL to join the Global Virtual Career Fairs, place free job advertising and logo in ACCA Careers, avail special pricing in ACCA Learning certificates as well as access global webinars and CPDs along with ACCA's Professional Insights (research) resources and Newsletter.







A celebration ceremony along with an extensive session on external collaboration was held in the UBL corporate office. The award was received by Ms Zinnia Huq, Finance Director, UBL.







The finance teams from both the corporate office and the factory office was present in the session. Ms. Zinnia Huq the Finance Director encouraged the team to make the best out of the ACCA resources. ACCA on the other hand thinks win-win while working with employers and as per them, the objective of working on employer relationships is to establish a good channel between demand and supply.







"This is a great occasion and a milestone for ACCA Bangladesh that we are going to create such a win-win relationship with Unilever Bangladesh Limited through this scheme. I would thank the leadership team of Unilever Bangladesh Limited for their farsighted approach", - said Mrs Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Head of ACCA Bangladesh.







Four of the ACCA members who are already currently employed at Unilever shared their ACCA journey and emphasised the benefits of the qualification and how the qualification helped them grow in their respective professions.







Unilever focuses on developing a capable and skilled workforce and on nurturing business growth in the FMCG sector. These synergies make ACCA a natural finance learning partner for the organisation.