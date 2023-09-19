Islami Bank wins C'wealth Business Excellence Award

Islalmi Bank Bangladesh PLC achieved Commonwealth Business Excellence Award-2023 as the Strongest Bank in Bangladesh.

The award was announced in a ceremony held at the Pan Pacific, Singapore recently. Commonwealth Partnership Summit and Business Excellence Awards confers accolade, says a press release.

Mentionable that the Commonwealth Business Excellence Award is conferred to various reputed companies and other sectors associated with the financial activities after scrutinization by a learned jury board based on various data to improve the quality of business in commonwealth countries.