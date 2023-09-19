Video
Brac Bank clinches five prestigious awards from VISA

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Desk

Brac Bank clinches five prestigious awards from VISA

Brac Bank clinches five prestigious awards from VISA

Brac Bank Limited has received the highest number of awards - five in all - from VISA this year in recognition of its outstanding business in various card issuing and acquiring categories.

Brac Bank won 'Excellence in POS Acquiring Business' for 5th consecutive year and 'Excellence in E-commerce Payment (Issuing)' and 'Excellence in Commercial Cards' for 3rd consecutive year, along with two new categories - 'Excellence in Product Innovation' and 'Excellence in VAS Productm, says a press release..

Brac Bank is a leading bank in cards, e-commerce and acquiring business in Bangladesh's banking industry, with a growing customer base and extensive foothold across the country.

MA Mannan MP, planning minister; and Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director, Payment Systems Department (PSD), Bangladesh Bank, handed over the awards to Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, Brac Bank; at VISA Leadership Conclave 2023 at a hotel in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Senior officials from Brac Bank Ltd were also present at the event.
Commenting on the accolades, Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking at Brac Bank, said, "This prestigious recognition from VISA for consecutive years shows our business strength in cards issuing & acquiring business across the industry and focus on innovation in new business arenas.

"Our unique and lucrative cards proposition and extensive acquiring presence win the trust and loyalty of Retail & SME customers and help us consolidate our market share. We will continue to offer innovative services to meet the customers' evolving needs and keep up the business momentum. We are thankful to our valued customers for keeping trust in our products and allowing us to serve them.



