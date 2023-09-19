NRBC Bank give assistance to renovate DU's Kuwait Maitree Hall

NRBC Bank has provided Tk. 6 lakh for renovation of Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hall of Dhaka University. Recently S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of the Bank handed over the donation cheque to Professor Dr. Nazmun Nahar, Provost of Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hall, says a press release.





Moreover, NRBC Bank also provided financial assistance of Tk.5 lakh for the medical treatment of Al Amin, a brilliant student of Dhaka Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College who is suffering from brain tumor. Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO and Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib along with other senior officials of the bank were present in the event.





Chairman SM Parvez Tamal said, NRBC Bank is working on developing the educational sector of Bangladesh. For this reason, financial assistance has been provided to various educational institutions of the country including the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.





NRBC Bank is always here to help those who are suffering from chronic diseases.