Stocks slide as large-cap shares decline

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (DSE) slid on Monday as some large-cap securities declined in prices amid volatility.DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went down by 0.31 point to settle at 6,310.98. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also dropped 2.27 points to finish at 2,138.57 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) went down 1.44 point to close at 1,361.37.Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, decreased on the DSE to Taka 7,346.17 million which was Taka 8,676.97 million at the previous session of the week. Out of 318 issues traded, 84 declined, 68 advanced and 166 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Crystal Insurance, Rupali Life Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance, Meghna Life Insurance, Eastern Housing, Paramount Insurance, Metro Spinning, Sonali Paper and Prabhati Insurance.Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Crystal Insurance, Republic Insurance, United Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Express Insurance, Orion Infusion, Eastland Insurance, Paramount Insurance and Nettle Insurance.The top 10 companies in decline are:- Metro Spinning, Khan Brothers PP, Simtex Industries, Miracle Industries, Leaguesee Footwear, Fu-Wang Food, Beach Hatchery, GQ Ballpen, Unique Hotel and Meghna Pet.At CSE its CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -lost 3.45 points to settle at 18,646.99 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shed 2.11 points to close at 11,149.10.Of the issues traded, 48 declined, 54 advanced and 64 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 22.28 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Taka 8.11 crore.