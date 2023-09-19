Video
Dhaka Bank-Agora sign payroll banking deal

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank Ltd and Agora Limited signed a payroll banking agreement at Dhaka Bank's Head Office, Gulshan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Under this deal, the employees of Agora Limited will enjoy Dhaka Bank's preferential banking facilities and entitled to have Dhaka Bank's products and services on preferential terms, which will allow employees of "Agora" to choose from a wide range of financial products from profit bearing accounts including loan facilities at attractive rates and credit cards with lucrative offers, and other retail products and services round the clock.

H.M. Mostafizur Rahaman, EVP and Head of Retail Business Division of Dhaka Bank Limited and Mr. Rezaul Karim, Head of Finance and Accounts of Agora Limited signed and exchanged the copy of Agreement on behalf of their respective organization in presence of  Md. 

Mostque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Emerging Market Officer, Mosleh Saad Mahmud, EVP and Head of Cash Management Unit of Dhaka Bank Limited, Ms. Aleya Pervin Leena, Head of HR & Admin of Agora Limited and other high officials from both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.



