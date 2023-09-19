JICA volunteer returns to resume JOCV Program





With the arrival of a physical therapy volunteer in the memorable year of the 50th anniversary of Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Bangladesh in 1973 the reopening of activities starts. .

The JOCV is a widely recognized cooperation scheme of Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) implemented by JICA. Through the program, Japanese citizens volunteer in partnered countries and use their skills to contribute to recipient country's social and economic development.

Since 1973, JICA has dispatched 1,284 volunteers to Bangladesh, who conducted numerous activities in the sectors of rural development, education, health, information and communication technology (ICT), vocational training, solid waste management, sports, and so forth.

Unfortunately, the program was suspended in 2016 due to the sad incident at Holey Artisan Bakery. The physical therapy volunteer on her arrival here expressed enthusiasm,

ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, said the volunteer is the essential part of our cooperation programs. Bringing back volunteers shows our commitment to walking with the people of Bangladesh towards their development and further advancing the friendship and trust between the two countries.

We are expecting more volunteers to be dispatched to Bangladesh in the coming months and years, and I am so thrilled to see the positive impacts all over the country through our volunteers' activities and their mutual collaboration with Bangladeshi people at the field level."

The recommencement of JOCV Program is a celebratory milestone in long-standing partnership between Japan and Bangladesh. It is a valuable way to share knowledge and expertise and to help the people of Bangladesh build a more prosperous future for the country, he said.



