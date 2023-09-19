Trust Bank signs MoU with BUP, Finance Ministry An MoU was signed recently among Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and the Ministry of Finance to initiate a House Building Loan for teachers/employees of BUP through the banking system, says a press release.





Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and CBO of Trust Bank Limited; Air Commodore Md Shafiqul Islam, treasurer of BUP and Tahmid Hasnat Khan, additional secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.





Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited; Dr Md. Nakir Uddin, director of BUP (Finance and Accounts); Dil Afroza, joint secretary of Ministry of Finance and other officials of the concerned organisations were present at the ceremony.