Standard Bank holds divisional business review meet in Ctg Shari'ah-based Standard Bank Ltd organized Chattogram Divisional Business Review Meeting in the conference room of World Trade Center, Agrabad, recently with participation of the head of 24 selected branches and officials of Chattogram regional office, says a press release.





Md Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present in the meeting as chief guest. Md Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and COO and Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, CFO and Acting Company Secretary were present in the meeting.







Chief Guest Md Habibur Rahman discussed about business condition and gave directions to achieve the target of 2023. He urged all to follow all the Islamic banking principles, improve customer services, increase SME investment and thus develop resources through intensive supervision as employee of a Shari`ah-based bank.