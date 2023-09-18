Govt urged to enforce HC directive to stop caesarean section







The call was made in a round table discussion on 'Prevention of Medically Unnecessary Caesarean Section' organised by Bangladesh Health Watch, a multi-stakeholder civil society organisation, at CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital.



Prof Farhana Dewan, President of Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB) and Barrister Rashna Imam, lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court presented keynote papers in the roundtable titled as 'High Court directive on stopping unnecessary cesarean section and its implementation'.

The session was moderated by Dr Shehlina Ahmed, Working Group Member, Bangladesh Health Watch.



Among others, reputed public health experts Dr Halida Hanum, former President of OGSB, Ferdousi Begum, General Secretary of OGSB Salma Rouf, Afsana Karim, Selina Amin, Sharmina Rahman, Abu Jamil Faisal, Dr Sukumar Sarkar, Samia Afrin and other lawyers, government officials, teachers, journalists and development workers participated in this open discussion, according to a press release.



Farhana Dewan shed light on the role of service-providers in this sector in stopping unnecessary caesarean sections in her presentation while Rashna Imam highlighted the legal aspects of this issue in her presentation.



Discussing the current context of C-section, Rashna Imam said that, "C-section is happening more in the private sector. Even among those who are educated and employed, the prevalence of C-section is high. The presentation also revealed that the rate of C-section in Bangladesh is the highest in Khulna region.



Highlighting 'why caesarean section is unnecessary', she said, "Caesarean section is done to save mother's life, but even though the rate of caesarean section is so high, the maternal mortality rate is not decreasing and we think that these C-sections are unnecessary for not reducing this mortality rate."



Rashna Imam said that Article 31 of the Constitution ensures Right to Life. Although health is not directly recognized as a fundamental right in the constitution, it has been identified as a fundamental right in various ways, she said.



Rashna Imam also said that if Bangladesh wants to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), maternal health should be given greater importance as without it, we cannot achieve our UHC goals. We should see that no woman should be a victim of any kind of discrimination in getting any kind if health services.



Rashna Imam urged the government to ensure proper implementation of the law and bring the private sector under strict surveillance.



Speakers demanded enactment of laws to prevent caesarean sections in private clinics having no labour rooms.



Various reports and research findings have shown that the prevalence and rate of C-sections has increased in rural areas as well as in urban areas. Therefore, awareness campaign activities among these people are necessary to stop unnecessary C-sections. In this regard, local civil society organisations like Bangladesh Health Watch can play an important role.



Doctors called for capacity building training for midwives.



They called for formulation of guidelines by the relevant authorities in the light of the High Court's directives to enforce the directives. Speakers at a roundtable discussion on Sunday urged the government to ensure proper implementation of the High Court directives to stop caesarean section in hospitals and clinics following the existing law and bring the private sector health services under strict surveillance.The call was made in a round table discussion on 'Prevention of Medically Unnecessary Caesarean Section' organised by Bangladesh Health Watch, a multi-stakeholder civil society organisation, at CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital.Prof Farhana Dewan, President of Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB) and Barrister Rashna Imam, lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court presented keynote papers in the roundtable titled as 'High Court directive on stopping unnecessary cesarean section and its implementation'.The session was moderated by Dr Shehlina Ahmed, Working Group Member, Bangladesh Health Watch.Among others, reputed public health experts Dr Halida Hanum, former President of OGSB, Ferdousi Begum, General Secretary of OGSB Salma Rouf, Afsana Karim, Selina Amin, Sharmina Rahman, Abu Jamil Faisal, Dr Sukumar Sarkar, Samia Afrin and other lawyers, government officials, teachers, journalists and development workers participated in this open discussion, according to a press release.Farhana Dewan shed light on the role of service-providers in this sector in stopping unnecessary caesarean sections in her presentation while Rashna Imam highlighted the legal aspects of this issue in her presentation.Discussing the current context of C-section, Rashna Imam said that, "C-section is happening more in the private sector. Even among those who are educated and employed, the prevalence of C-section is high. The presentation also revealed that the rate of C-section in Bangladesh is the highest in Khulna region.Highlighting 'why caesarean section is unnecessary', she said, "Caesarean section is done to save mother's life, but even though the rate of caesarean section is so high, the maternal mortality rate is not decreasing and we think that these C-sections are unnecessary for not reducing this mortality rate."Rashna Imam said that Article 31 of the Constitution ensures Right to Life. Although health is not directly recognized as a fundamental right in the constitution, it has been identified as a fundamental right in various ways, she said.Rashna Imam also said that if Bangladesh wants to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), maternal health should be given greater importance as without it, we cannot achieve our UHC goals. We should see that no woman should be a victim of any kind of discrimination in getting any kind if health services.Rashna Imam urged the government to ensure proper implementation of the law and bring the private sector under strict surveillance.Speakers demanded enactment of laws to prevent caesarean sections in private clinics having no labour rooms.Various reports and research findings have shown that the prevalence and rate of C-sections has increased in rural areas as well as in urban areas. Therefore, awareness campaign activities among these people are necessary to stop unnecessary C-sections. In this regard, local civil society organisations like Bangladesh Health Watch can play an important role.Doctors called for capacity building training for midwives.They called for formulation of guidelines by the relevant authorities in the light of the High Court's directives to enforce the directives.