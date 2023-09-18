Video
BJSA terms EU resolution on BD HR situation unwanted  

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Judicial Service Association expressed deep concern about the European Parliament Resolution of September 14 on the human rights situation in Bangladesh claiming it as an attempt to interfere with the judicial proceedings of an independent sovereign country, which is both unwanted and unwarranted.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Bangladesh Judicial Service Association (BJSA) President AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiya, also Senior District and Session Judge of Dhaka and Secretary General Majibur Rahman, also Judge (Senior District and Session Judge of Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka made the remark.

Earlier on September 14, the European Parliament has taken a Resolution on the human rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of Odhikar.

In the statement, the BJSA said the resolution on Odhikar case drew the attention of the association.

It said, "We are deeply concerned about the Resolution as it is an attempt to interfere with the judicial proceedings of an independent sovereign country, which is both unwanted and unwarranted."

A criminal case was filed at the concerned Police Station on August 10, 2013 against Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan, under section 57 of the ICT Act, 2006 for spreading false and fabricated news. The Cyber Tribunal, Dhaka started the trial of this case on January 8, 2014. After a meticulous examination of all the witnesses and careful evaluation of documents submitted with the case, the Tribunal delivered its judgment on September 14, it added.

It said it is important to note that the Tribunal conducted this case impartially and diligently, relying solely on factual evidence and adhering strictly to the applicable laws. The verdict was rendered without any external influences, inducements, whether direct or indirect, from any source or for any other reason.

It is imperative to emphasize that the Judiciary of Bangladesh operates with absolute independence, having been separated from the Executive since November 1, 2007. There is no intermingling of judicial proceedings and executive functions. We view the Resolution as a blatant interference in our judicial functions and condemn it unequivocally, the statement stated.

"We find it paradoxical that, on one hand, the judiciary is criticized for its substantial backlog of cases, and yet, on the other hand, it is vilified for resolving a long-standing case through the due judicial process," it added.

It also said that furthermore, it should be duly noted that, following consultations with relevant stakeholders, including international organizations and development partners, the Digital Security Act, 2018 (DSA) has been replaced by the Cyber Security Act, 2023.

We do hereby regret and reject the sweeping generalizations and abrupt condemnation of the Judiciary of Bangladesh by the European Parliament, it stated.



