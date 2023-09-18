BRTC buses to ply Dhaka Elevated Expressway from today







BRTC bus service will be inaugurated on Dhaka Elevated Expressway today (Monday). In the first phase, regular buses willrun on a single route through the Expressway. Buses will run From Khejur Bagan to Uttara Jasimuddin via Bijoy Sarani and Airport Kawla. The fare on this 11.4 km route has been fixed at Tk 35.



In this regard, BRTC Director (Administration) SM Kamruzzaman said, "Eight double-decker buses will initially be operated on the Elevated Expressway from Monday. The fare is fixed at Tk 35. The buses will run from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm every day. The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has decided to run buses on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway as there is not much response from public transport other than private cars. In the first phase, eight double-decker buses of BRTC will ply on the expressway.