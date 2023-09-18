

India lift Asia Cup trophy creating history



Sri Lanka won the toss at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday and opted to bat first. But they were bowled out for 50 runs sustaining 15.2 overs only. It is the smallest total in an Asia Cup final among the 16 editions of the event so far.



Indian express bowler Jasprit Bumrah had struck in the very first over to claim the wicket of Kusal Perera sending Perera home for a duck. But it was the 4th over of the innings that brought disaster for the Lankans. Another India quick Mohammed Siraj created tornado in the middle to prey four Sri Lankan batters in that particular over. Siraj struck again in his 3rd over to seize the wicket of Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka. It's the maiden ODI fifer for Siraj. Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemantha (not out 13) were the two Lankan batters to reach two digit figures and rest of the batters made telephonic digits. Lankan score card looks like, 2, 0, 17, 0, 0, 4, 0, 8, 13*, 1 and 0.

Siraj hauled six wickets for 21 runs from seven overs while Hrdik Pandya notched three for three from 2.2 overs. Bumrah got the rest for 23 runs. Siraj's six-for is the best bowling figure in any Asia Cup final.



Needing 51 to win, India sent Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill to chase. The hard hitters took 6.1 overs only to wrap up the game as Kishan remained unbeaten on 23 off 18 with three boundaries while Gill was batting on 27 off 19 with six boundaries. It was the fasted win in any multi-national event's final and fourth fastest ODI win in the history of the game. The record for the fastest run chase in the format is held by Sri Lanka as they chased 39 runs in 4.2 overs against Zimbabwe in 2001. Lankans took 4.4 overs to chase 37 runs against Nepal while Nepal took 5.2 over to chase 35 runs against the USA.



Siraj was, however, adjudged the Player of the Match for his devastating spell while his compatriot leggy Kuldeep Yadav was named the Player of the Tournament for accumulating nine wickets.



