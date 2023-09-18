Video
NIKO Graft Case

Prosecution plea for deposition of 3 foreigners granted

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday allowed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to produce three foreign witnesses--one from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and two members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police--in Niko graft case against 8 people including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The officials are Debra LaPrevotte Griffith of FBI and Kelvin Duggan and Lloyd Schoepp of Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9, temporary setup Ejlash  at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, passed the  order after a hearing from the prosecution and defence sides following  a  prayer submitted by ACC on September 12.

The hearing was held regarding the three foreigners whether they can submit deposition in Bangladesh court.  Attorney General AM Aminuddin argued before the court on behalf of the State while BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's lawyer advocate Aminul Islam opposed the petition. After hearing both the sides, the court allowed the petition to depose three foreigners in the Bangladesh court.

Sunday was fixed to cross examine the complainant of the case, Muhammad Mahbubul Alam.  But the defence submitted a petition before the court as they are not ready to cross examine the complainant of the case. After hearing both the sides, the court fixed October 10 for next hearing of the case.
 
The ACC filed the case in December 2007, accusing Khaleda and several others of abusing power to award a gas exploration and extraction deal to Canadian company Niko when she was prime minister between 2001 and 2006.

The ACC on May 5 in 2008 submitted charge-sheet against 11, including Khaleda Zia.

The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than Tk 13,000 crore of the State exchequer in that deal.

The other individuals accused in the case are Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, Khandaker Shahidul Islam, CM Eusuf Hossain, Mir Moinul Haque, Gias Uddin Al Mamun, Selim Bhuiyan, and Kashem Sharif.



Prosecution plea for deposition of 3 foreigners granted
