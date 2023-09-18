Video
July-August LC opening, settlements plunged

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Shamsul Huda

In July and August, Letters of Credit (LC) worth $10,520.71 million were opened down from  $12,851.87 million of the same months of the previous fiscal, marking an 18.14 percent decline. Concurrently, settlements during these months in FY23 amounted to $15,138.32 million, which decreased to $11,769.33 million in July and August,  indicating a 22.25 percent reduction.

Notably, the decline in LC opening was even more pronounced in July, when it plummeted by 42.98 per cent in July and August compared to the corresponding months in the previous fiscal.

This decline occurred due to implementation of various import restrictions by the government and Bangladesh Bank (BB) in an effort to boost foreign exchange reserves.

Experts said that the government presented this data  to exert control over the dollar market.
 
As part of its austerity measures, BB directed t banks notify it 24 hours before opening LCs exceeding $3 million in value.

Ahsan H Mansur, an economist and executive director of the Policy Research Institute, commended these timely initiatives.

He noted that BB's restrictions on luxury and non-essential imports were essential amid forex market volatility.

He further emphasized that without these measures, the forex crisis would have persisted.

Presently, banks, especially state-run ones, are receiving dollar support from BB for settling payments related to government agencies such as Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, and Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation.

The country's forex reserves have been on a downward trajectory since August 2021 due to BB's dollar selling endeavors.

Starting this month, remittance exchange rates have been adjusted to reflect the appreciation of the dollar's value. This adjustment means that exporters will now receive Tk109.50 per dollar, up from Tk108.50, while remittance recipients will also see a slight increase to Tk109.50 from the previous Tk109.

Furthermore, dollar's exchange rate for imports has risen to Tk110 from Tk109.50. These developments mark an effort to address the evolving dynamics in the foreign exchange market and ensure stability in the nation's economy.



