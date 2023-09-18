Video
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:40 AM
DGHS drives against illegal diagnostic centres, clinics begin today

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced to operate special drives from today against the hospitals, clinics and diagnostics centres, which have been continuing operation illegally without having legal or valid licences to prevent them from creating suffering for the patients and fraudulence.

Same time, the authority will also operate drives against the clinics, private hospitals and pharmacies which have been charging higher prices of medicines and saline stocking in their holds.

 Some of such clinics, private hospitals and pharmacies have already been identified by the authority, according to DGHS Additional Director General (ADG) Prof Dr Ahmadul Kabir.

While briefing media on Sunday, DGHS ADG Ahmadul Kabir said the initiative was taken amid the criticism about artificial crisis and higher price of medicines and saline for the dengue patients. "Once the drive is started, the errant clinics and pharmacies would be brought under legal actions."

He also informed that the hospitals across the country have been facing huge trouble to deal with the ongoing dengue outbreak situation. In this situation, the Civil Surgeons of all districts have been asked to form 'Rapid Response Team' for their hospitals. The teams will look after the critical patients in the hospitals and provide their treatments with top priority.

"The civil, surgeons have also been asked to form a coordination team comprising the representatives of DGHS, Department of National Consumers Rights' Protection (DNCRP) and executive magistrates from the district administration. The teams will conduct special drives against the clinics and pharmacies which have been charging extra for medicines and saline creating sufferings to the patients," he added.

All the civil surgeons were also asked not to send any dengue patients to Dhaka Medical College Hospital or any hospitals in the capital city. Rather, they were asked to deal with patients in the local hospitals, so that people don't need to face sufferings, he informed.

Warning the illegal clinics, diagnostics centres and pharmacies, he said, "No one would be allowed to pocket money creating sufferings to the patients. Stringent actions would be taken against the hoarders. A section of people have been trying to create artificial crisis of saline and medicines like onion in the country. We don't have any crisis. But, we are importing some 3 lakh pieces of oral saline from abroad."

He also warned the illegal clinics, diagnostics centres and pharmacies, saying that such illegal clinics, diagnostics centres and pharmacies would be sealed during the drives.



