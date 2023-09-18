Traders largely ignore govt fixed prices of egg, potato, soyabean oil  







On Sunday, the National Consumer Rights Protection Department conducted a raid at Bhatara Bazar in the capital. At this time, a fine was levied on a shop for charging extra price. The rest were also warned. Magfur Rahman, Assistant Director of the organization's Dhaka divisional office, said, "The government has fixed the prices of potatoes, onions and eggs. We have proof that a seller sold the product at a price higher than that fixed price, so we slapped a fine on him."



The businessman was fined Tk 5,000 for selling potato at a higher price than the price set by the government. But he strongly objected to it. Because, they have to buy from the wholesale market at a higher price, he claimed.

He said, "We bought potatoes at the rate of Tk 40.50 per kg. So I am selling it at Tk 42. I also have the voucher. Still I was fined."



The government fixed the retail price of potato at Tk 35. But the sellers say that they have to buy at Tk 41. It is being sold in the market at Tk 40 to Tk 42. Another potato seller claims that we are buying potatoes at Tk 39.50 per kg. Cold Storage owners say, "If you like it at this price, take it, if not, leave it."



According to the new fixed prices, eggs are to be sold at Tk 12 per piece, onion at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg, potato at Tk 35 and soyabean oil at Tk 169 per litre, but these products are being sold at the previous higher prices."



On the other hand, the increased price is the responsibility of the buyer. They think that manipulation is happening in the wholesale market and not in the retail market. A buyer said that the wholesale price of eggs is Tk 12. Even if the government sets the price, no one in the market accepts it.



Earlier on Thursday, the Commerce Ministry fixed the price of each egg at Tk 12, the price of potatoes at Tk 35 to Tk 36 and the onion price at Tk 64 to Tk 65 per kg.



The new rates were supposed to be effective in the market after the announcement of the Ministry of Commerce. But the market picture says otherwise. These three products are being sold at increased prices.



Besides, on the same day, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced a reduction in the price of soyabean oil and palm oil. Later that day, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Bonaspati Manufacturers Association announced a reduction in the price of edible oil in a press release.



Sources said that the price of edible oil has been reduced in the domestic market due to the reduction in the price of edible oil in the international market. As a result, the price of bottled soyabean oil has been reduced by Tk 5 to Tk 169 and the price of 5 litre bottled soybean oil has been reduced to Tk 825. Besides, the price of open palm oil has been reduced by Tk 4 to Tk 124 per liter. It has been reported that the new price will be effective from Sunday.



Incidentally, potato is being sold at Tk 40 and onion at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg in market. Price of eggs is Tk 50. Apart from this, Soyabean oil is 174 Tk per litre.



In Dhanmondi's largest retail market, Rayer Bazar, potatoes are being sold at Tk 50 per kg and onions are being sold at Tk 90 per kg. Eggs Tk 150 per dozen.



A shopkeeper named Shohanur said, "If we buy at a higher price, we have to sell it at a higher price to make a profit. We have nothing to do here. We will not incur losses when we come to do business with money from home."



A buyer named Liakat Ali said, "The market will not come under control only by fixing the price.



Regular monitoring should be done. This price won't work if you are only raiding a handful of places."



Dulal Ahmed, who came to buy vegetables at Farmgate Tejturi Bazar, said that the prices of soyabean oil and sugar were fixed earlier. It has not been implemented till date."

