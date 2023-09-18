DGHS wants no outside dengue patients in Dhaka







"Compared to Dhaka, more people are now being reported dengue positive outside the capital. We have made arrangements for treatment of dengue patients everywhere outside Dhaka and talked to health officials across the country," he said.



He said these at a press conference held at the conference room of the DGHS.

Ahmedul Kabir said, "Some clinics and hospitals are cheating patients. They are keeping patients at hospitals and keeping them in ICU. Drives will be conducted against these hospitals and clinics and against those hospitals and clinics that are not registered or expired."



Mentioning that there is no shortage of saline, he said, "We are taking steps to ensure that no one can create any artificial crisis. We are importing 3 lakh saline from abroad."



Dr. Ahmedul Kabir said that some unscrupulous businessmen try to take advantage of time. "We have instructed the civil surgeons to take action against them if the price of saline is kept high anywhere." �UNB



