Dhaka North City AL recommends expulsion of Adam Tamizi Haque

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City AL on Sunday recommended expulsion of its member Adam Tamizi Haque, also the Managing Director of Haque Group, for making derogatory remarks against the party and burning his Bangladeshi passport live on the Facebook.

Dhaka North City at an emergency meeting held at the residence of the unit's General Secretary S M Mannan Kochi made the recommendation.

Dhaka North city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said, "We do not know what happened to whom. But his video embarrassed us.

 He not only spoke against the party but also  burnt his Bangladesh passport, which tantamount to treason. We, therefore, recommended his expulsion. He said a lot of negative things about Awami League."

He said, "Today we met at Kochi's house. Quader bhai is in Singapore. After he returns, we will meet and take action with his permission."

On Saturday evening, a video went viral on Facebook which shows Adam Tamizi Haque burning his Bangladeshi passport.



