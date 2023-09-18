Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt ‘plotting to kill’ Khaleda restricting her treatment abroad: BNP

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Govt ‘plotting to kill’ Khaleda restricting her treatment abroad: BNP

Govt ‘plotting to kill’ Khaleda restricting her treatment abroad: BNP

BNP on Sunday alleged that the government is 'plotting to kill' party Chief Khaleda Zia by not allowing her to go abroad for treatment.

"The popular leader of the country, who has been fighting for democracy throughout her life, is facing death at a hospital today after being convicted in a false case. No arrangements have been made for her treatment, even though doctors have clearly said that she urgently needs a liver transplant which is not possible without sending her abroad," said its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir .

He said these while addressing a short rally before the 'Youth Road March' of BNP's three associate bodies at Bogra Hatkhola ground on Sunday morning.

"The government has been informed repeatedly. Her family said, we said. But she (Sheikh Hasina) is not willing to listen," said Fakhrul.

The BNP leader demanded the immediate release of Khaleda Zia and permission to send her abroad of her medical treatment. "The government will have to take full responsibility if it fails to do so," he continued.

The BNP secretary general also alleged the government offilingcases against the leaders and activists of the party again so that they could not participate in the election.

He said, "Our message is crystal clear, it is one-point demand, (You) resign, dissolve parliament, and hold elections under a non-party neutral government. Today, all the political parties of Bangladesh have got united. Let us unite with the people and remove this monstrous government and establish a true people's government."

"I want to give this message to the people of Bangladesh from today's rally, let's wake up and defeat them. Establish democracy." Fakhrul said.

He also expressed concern over rising commodity prices, saying, "You steal and then claim prices have been fixed, it is not acceptable. The prices of essentials like rice, pulse, oil, salt, and potatoes have skyrocketed, making it difficult for mothers and sisters to feed their families."

The youth road march announced by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Jatiyatabadi Swachchasevak Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal started at 11:30am from Bogra to Rajshahi . The road march will go from Rajshahi to Shantahar, Naogaon, and will end with a rally.

Thousands of leaders and activists are participating in this road march on motorcycles, private cars, microbuses, and trucks.

Rashed Iqbal Khan, acting president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, presided over the programme, and Jubo Dal acting secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton, Rajib Ahsan, and Chhatra Dal general secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel jointly conducted the rally.

Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Swecchasebak Dal President SM Jilani, and others spoke at the programme.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Google versus US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
Dhaka North City AL recommends expulsion of Adam Tamizi Haque
Govt ‘plotting to kill’ Khaleda restricting her treatment abroad: BNP
Leak Four docs among 6 people on remand 
Road Transport and Bridges Ministry asked to investigate why the same contractors get jobs
Microbus torched, car vandalised in Natore
70 PC construction of Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline completed
Suspected smuggler held with gold bars worth 15cr in Panchagarh


Latest News
Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit
BNP's anarchy in name of road march won't be tolerated: Nanak
National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur
Bangladesh women team eying gold in Asian Games
'People want two things -- Khaleda's release and Hasina's resignation: Fakhrul
Three types of internet packages will be offered from Oct 15: Mustafa Jabbar
BPL players' draft to be held Sept 24
Don't send dengue patients to Dhaka from outside of capital: DGHS
7-year-old girl 'killed' after rape in Ctg, youth held
Elderly man found dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Niko graft case: 3 foreigners allowed to testify against Khaleda
PM off to NY to attend 78th UNGA session
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
G20 summit focuses on trade, investments
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Pallabi Shahin murder: Ex MP Awal gave Tk 20,000 to sever limbs
'Despite negative campaigns, AL will come to power again'
Technical glitch shuts Rampal power plant's production again
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Six remanded over medical entry test paper leak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft