Leak Four docs among 6 people on remand 

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed six people, including four doctors, on different terms of remand in a case filed over the leak of question papers of medical colleges admission test.Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order as police produced them before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand.Among the six people, founder of Three Doctors' Coaching Centre Dr Md Yunusuzzaman Khan Tarim, 40, Dr Animesh Kumar Kundu, 33, and Dr KM Bashirul Haque, 48, were placed on four-day remand Dr Zakaria Ashraf, 26, Motijheel Ideal School and College teacher Maksuda Akter Mala, 52, and Zakia Ivana, 35, were placed on two-day remand each.Meanwhile, the court also sent four other accused in the case --- Dr Nazia Mehjabin Tisha, 24, Moitri Saha, 27, Dr Sabrina Nusrat Reza Tushi, 25, and Mustahin Hasan Lamia--- to jail.A total of 17 accused have given confessional statements in the case.