Road Transport and Bridges Ministry asked to investigate why the same contractors get jobs

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

A parliamentary watchdog on Sunday asked the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry why the same contractors get jobs again and again.

The parliamentary standing committee on the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry asked the ministry to submit an investigation report in the next meeting.

This recommendation was made in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges held at Sangsad Bhaban.

A press release of the Parliament Secretariat informed that the committee recommends the ministry to present an investigation report in the next meeting to unravel the mystery of how the same contractor company gets the work of tenders again and again.

Meanwhile, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the progress of Sylhet-Tamabil highway 4-lane upgrading project and establishment of Proxel Load Control Center project for the purpose of goods transportation on important highways under the purview of Roads and Public Roads Department and recommended for completion of the work within the stipulated time.

Besides, in the meeting, the committee recommended the eviction of Rehana Begum and Rubel, who took the lease of the premises adjacent to the BRTC depot in Motijheel, along with collecting the outstanding dues.

According to the minutes of the meeting, a person named Rehana Begum leased 500 square feet of land adjacent to the BRTC depot in 1990.

Even though the lessee died, the allotment was maintained in his name by showing him to be alive, it said.

Committee chairperson Raushan Ara Mannan presided over it where members Md Abu Zahir, Md Chalim Uddin Tarafdar, Sheikh Salahuddin, Rabeya Alim and Marina Jahan were present.    �UNB



