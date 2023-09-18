Video
70 PC construction of Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline completed

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 17: Construction of 220 km or over 70 per cent the 246 km Chattogram-Dhaka Oil Pipeline has been completed, Project Director Colonel Jahangir Hussain told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

The deadline for completion of the project has been extended to December 2024 from December 2022, he said.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources approved the proposal to  extend deadline in December, 2022, BPC sources said.

BPC's proposal submitted in 2022 to increase the project cost by over Tk 100 crore  to Tk 3,172 crore is under the Ministry's consideration, BPC sources said.

Approved in 2018, the project was scheduled to be completed in December 2020.

Construction of the pipeline is progressing in Chattogram, Feni, Cumilla and Munshiganj.

State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation took the project for supplying fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka to stop pilferage and ensure speedy supply.

Now, oil tankers are used to transport fuel oil from Godnail and Fatullah in Narayanganj,  through waterways to depots in including Baghabari in Pabna, Chilmari in Kurigram and Chachna Bazar in Sunamganj.

The 237.71-km 16-inch diameter pipeline will be constructed from BPC's Chattogram tank terminal at Padma Oil Installations at Patenga to Godnail terminal in Narayanganj.

BPC will also construct  another 8.29-km 10-inch diameter pipeline from Godnail to Fatullah in Narayanganj to supply oil.

 Another 59.23-km 8-inch diameter pipeline from Cumilla to Chandpur will be constructed later to supply oil to Chandpur. The pipeline will be three-LPE (Layer Extruded Polyethylene Coating) coated.

Completion of the pipeline construction  would reduce the time to supply oil to end-users, by avoiding traffic congestions and accidents and other unforeseen bottlenecks like natural disasters and strikes.

BPC sources said, Dhaka and its adjacent areas consume nearly two million tonnes of oil per year. Some 200 oil tankers are used to transport nearly 90 per cent of oil through waterways.

Currently, Bangladesh depends on coastal tankers, railway wagons and tank-lorries to supply refined oils to end-users from Chattogram depots.

Small barges, mostly owned by the private companies are also used to transport petroleum products on river routes.



70 PC construction of Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline completed
