Suspected smuggler held with gold bars worth 15cr in Panchagarh

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Our Correspondent


Panchagarh, Sept 17:  Members of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) detained a suspected smuggler with 19 gold bars worth over Tk 15 crore along Bangalpara border in Panchagarh sadar upazila on Saturday night.

The detainee is Md Jewel, 32, son of Afsar Ali of the Madhupara village under Harivasa union of the upazila.  
Lt Col Md Asaduzzaman Hakim, commander of BGB-56 (Nilphamari), said a team of the border force conducted a drive under near main pillar 755/4 of the area and detained Jewel with 19 gold bars weighing 19.30kg. They also seized a motorcycle, a mobile phone and cash Tk 25000.  

The detainee was handed over to Panchagarh Sadar Police and the process of filing a case is underway, Abdul Latif Mia, Officer-In-Chgarge of  Panchagarh Sadar Police Station said.



