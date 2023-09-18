|
Suspected smuggler held with gold bars worth 15cr in Panchagarh
Panchagarh, Sept 17: Members of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) detained a suspected smuggler with 19 gold bars worth over Tk 15 crore along Bangalpara border in Panchagarh sadar upazila on Saturday night.
The detainee is Md Jewel, 32, son of Afsar Ali of the Madhupara village under Harivasa union of the upazila.
The detainee was handed over to Panchagarh Sadar Police and the process of filing a case is underway, Abdul Latif Mia, Officer-In-Chgarge of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station said.