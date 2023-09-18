7 yr-old girl murdered after rape in Ctg, youth arrested





Police also arrested the young man and legal action against him is underway, said OC. �UNB CHATTOGRAM, Sept 17: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man aged 24 at Didar Colony in Chandgaon in Chattogram port city on Sunday.Police arrested Rakibul Islam Munna, son of Yusuf of Cox's Bazar district, from the spot.Police said the father of the girl was a rickshaw puller and her mother worked at a garment factory.When the girl's parents were not home, leaving their daughter alone at their rented house, Rakib entered.He proceeded to violate the girl, a class one student of a local primary school, tying her hands and legs with rope. Later, he strangled the girl to death.At 9am, a neighbor found her lying on the bed. Gold ornaments belonging to the girl were also found missing.Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Chandgaon Police Station, said police recovered the body and sent it to the local hospital morgue.Police also arrested the young man and legal action against him is underway, said OC. �UNB