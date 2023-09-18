Consumer Rights Directorate conducts drive at Notun Bazar





Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection's Dhaka Division Assistant Directors Rozena Sultana and Md Magfur Rahman led the raid.

Observing unusual behavior from the shopkeepers such as shutting down the shops and fleeing spot, Md Magfur Rahman told newsmen that the team of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection does not come only to punish them (shopkeepers).

"The Consumer-Directorate team also comes to consult with traders on how to stabilize market conditions," he added.

As the shopkeepers did not give the team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection a chance to discuss or resolve any matter, it will discuss these matters with the relevant market committee, he continued.



To monitor government's decision on fixing prices of potatoes, onions and eggs in the market, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted a drive in the city's Notun Bazar under Vatara police station on Sunday.Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection's Dhaka Division Assistant Directors Rozena Sultana and Md Magfur Rahman led the raid.Observing unusual behavior from the shopkeepers such as shutting down the shops and fleeing spot, Md Magfur Rahman told newsmen that the team of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection does not come only to punish them (shopkeepers)."The Consumer-Directorate team also comes to consult with traders on how to stabilize market conditions," he added.As the shopkeepers did not give the team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection a chance to discuss or resolve any matter, it will discuss these matters with the relevant market committee, he continued.Assistant Director Md Magfur Rahman informed the media that a total of four institutions were fined Tk 15,000 in the Vatara- Notun Bazar. �BSS