RU BCL unit’s ‘annual’ council set to be held after 6 years





The committee expired on December 11, 2017.

A total of 94 aspirants submitted their CV for the post of president and general secretary.

The post seekers were seen spending a busy time ahead of the council. Leaders who have been inactive for a long time have also seen making vigorous efforts to bag the top positions.

The main gate of the campus, Kazla Gate, Paris Road, Tukitaki and Paribahan chattar are covered with banners, festoons and signboards of the aspirant leaders since Saturday morning.

According to the organisation sources, the last council of Rajshahi University Chhatra League was held on December 8, 2016. On December 11, a partial committee of 13 members was announced with Golam Kibria as president and Faisal Ahmed as general secretary.

About six months later, the Central Chhatra League approved the full committee. According to the constitution, the term of that committee ended on December 11, 2017. However, the activities of the University Chhatra League have been going on for so long under the leadership of that expired committee.

In the last six and a half years, the central leadership has changed three times, but the RU executive body has not changed. In the meantime, this organisation was involved in various unethical activities such as student torture, extortion, proxy cases, robbery and seat-trading in residential halls.

According to the BCL sources, the studentship of most of the aspirants ended long ago due to not holding the council for a long time.

Many of them are enrolled in evening courses to continue their studentship. �UNB



RAJSHAHI: The 26th council of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Rajshahi University unit is going to be held on Monday after 7 years - with a committee that expired 6 years ago.The committee expired on December 11, 2017.A total of 94 aspirants submitted their CV for the post of president and general secretary.The post seekers were seen spending a busy time ahead of the council. Leaders who have been inactive for a long time have also seen making vigorous efforts to bag the top positions.The main gate of the campus, Kazla Gate, Paris Road, Tukitaki and Paribahan chattar are covered with banners, festoons and signboards of the aspirant leaders since Saturday morning.The stage for the council has already been prepared at Sabash Bangladesh ground of the campus, creating festive mood in and around the campus.According to the organisation sources, the last council of Rajshahi University Chhatra League was held on December 8, 2016. On December 11, a partial committee of 13 members was announced with Golam Kibria as president and Faisal Ahmed as general secretary.About six months later, the Central Chhatra League approved the full committee. According to the constitution, the term of that committee ended on December 11, 2017. However, the activities of the University Chhatra League have been going on for so long under the leadership of that expired committee.In the last six and a half years, the central leadership has changed three times, but the RU executive body has not changed. In the meantime, this organisation was involved in various unethical activities such as student torture, extortion, proxy cases, robbery and seat-trading in residential halls.According to the BCL sources, the studentship of most of the aspirants ended long ago due to not holding the council for a long time.Many of them are enrolled in evening courses to continue their studentship. �UNB