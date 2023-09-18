Video
Monday, 18 September, 2023
Advance Search
City News

RAB arrests 4 ‘gang members’ who stole three-wheelers in C’ganj

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Chapainawabganj, Sep 17 (UNB)-Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four "members of an organised gang" who steal battery-run three wheelers, from Sadar upazila of Chapainawabganj on Saturday night.
The arrestees are: Ayub Nabi, 26; Sagar Ali, 24; Ali Hossain, 25; and Minar, 23. They are residents of Masjidpara area under the Sadar upazila.
According to a RAB media release issued on Sunday morning, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Krishnagovindapur area under the upazila around 11 pm after being tipped-off that members of the gang were gathering there.
Later, the four were arrested with two stolen three-wheelers during the drive, it reads. The arrestees used to steal such vehicles from different areas of the district and sell parts of those, the RAB release said.
A case was filed with Sadar police station in this connection, according to the RAB release.     �BSS



