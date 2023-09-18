14 scholar students get dean’s award in RU





Each of the award-winners, who obtained first class first in graduation (honours) in 2021, was given a crest, certificate and Taka 5,000.

RU authorities arranged an award-giving ceremony at its Senate Bhaban on Sunday largely attended by teachers, students and others concerned.

Vice-chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar addressed the ceremony as chief guest while Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir and Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik spoke as special guests with Arts Faculty Dean Prof Fazlul Haque in the chair.

